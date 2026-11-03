RTC Sabarimala Special Buses from Vizag

The RTC will operate special buses from Vizag to Sabarimala for Ayyappa devotees from November 16 to December 27.

According to RTC Regional Manager Appalanaidu, who released the tour publicity posters at Dwarka Bus Station in Vizag on Monday, the five-day journey will include darshan at temples in Vijayawada, Melmaruvattur, Erumeli, and Pamba Sannidhanam. On the return journey, Sripuram, Kanipakam, Tirupati, and Vijayawada will be covered. Each ticket for the journey is priced at Rs. 6,600 for the super luxury service and Rs. 8,500 for the AC bus.

During the six-day journey, one can visit temples in Vijayawada, Kanipakam, Sripuram, Bhavani, Palani, Erumeli, and Pamba Sannidhanam, and on the return journey, Tirupati, Srikalahasti, and Annavaram. While the fare for the super luxury buses is Rs. 7,000 each, it is Rs. 10,000 each for the AC bus.

During the seven-day journey, devotees can visit temples in Vijayawada, Kanipakam, Sripuram, Bhavani, Palani, Erumeli, and Pamba Sannidanam. On the return journey, Madurai, Rameswaram, Tirupati, Srikalahasti, Vijayawada, Dwarapudi, and Annavaram will be covered. The fare for the super luxury service will be Rs. 7,800 each, and for the AC bus, it will be Rs. 10.000 each.

Buses will also operate for the Pancharama Kshetras from Dwarka Bus Station every Saturday and Sunday evening during the Kartika masam. As part of the tour, Amaravati and Bhimavaram, Palakollu, Draksharamam, and Samarlakota will be covered. The fare for a trip in the Super Luxury service is Rs. 2,200 each, and for a trip in the Indra AC bus, Rs. 2.800 each will be charged.