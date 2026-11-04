Mukka Sravani Becomes Youngest Mayor-Elect of Vizag at 32

Hailing from a family with a long association with the Telugu Desam Party, Mukka Sravani is the youngest Mayor-elect in Vizag.

Daughter of the TDP senior leader Mutyalanaidu, the 32-year-old Sravani entered politics by joining the TDP in 2015 and became a corporator of the 26th ward in 2021.

A diploma holder in physiotherapy, she was a surprise choice as the party’s Mayoral candidate, as the high command passed over several aspirants for the plum post.

In a TDP stronghold, Vizag gave her a huge mandate to become the first citizen of the fastest-growing city.

She won the election with a majority of over 2.44 lakh votes, defeating her nearest YSRCP rival Varudu Kalyani.

Expressing immense gratitude to the people of Vizag for their overwhelming support, the Mayor-elect vowed to strive for the city’s development. Promising to fulfil the pledges she made during the campaign, Sravani said she would work hard to live up to the expectations of the people.