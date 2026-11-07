IRCTC Launches Two New Tour Packages

IRCTC has launched two special packages covering tourist destinations in Karnataka, Meghalaya, and Assam.

According to the company’s representatives, the first package – ‘Coastal Corridor of Karnataka’ – will cover Udupi, Gokarna, Murudeshwar, Sringeri, Dharmasthala, Kukke Subrahmanya Temple, and Mangalore. The fare for the five-night, six-day trip is Rs. 57,450 each; two people will pay Rs. 46,100 each, and three people Rs. 44,600 each.

The second package – ‘Clouds of Meghalaya and Assam’, includes a visit to Shillong, Cherrapunji, Kaziranga and Guwahati, with the trip lasting seven nights and eight days. The cost for each person is Rs 75,850. For two people, it is Rs. 62,150 each, and for three, it is Rs. 58,550 each.

Those interested in the IRCTC tour packages have been advised to contact the office at Platform No. 1 of the Visakhapatnam Railway Station for further details.