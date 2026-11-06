CII Summit 2026: Rawat Reviews Vizag Preparations

Special Chief Secretary to the State Government S.S. Rawat has ordered officials from all departments to work in coordination and make the CII Partnership Summit, to be held in Vizag on November 12 and 13, a grand success.

Rawat, who reviewed preparations for the CII summit in Vizag with the State and district-level officials along with District Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore at the Collectorate Conference Hall on Friday, made clear that all precautionary measures should be taken to ensure national and foreign delegates attending the conference do not face any inconvenience.

“A command control room should be set up for coordination among various departments. Liaison officers should have a complete understanding of the responsibilities assigned to them, the needs of the guests, and the details of the programmes in advance. Special tourist circuits should be created to introduce tourist places and local features to the foreign guests, and necessary guides should be prepared. Hop-on hop-off buses should be used, and welcome boards and signboards should be set up on the routes leading to the tourist places,” he said.

He directed that civil works, city beautification and sanitation works being undertaken under the auspices of the GVMC should be expedited and CCTV cameras should be installed in the necessary areas. He suggested that a special reception desk and welcome team should be set up at the airport, and the guests should be given a grand welcome reflecting Telugu culture.

Abhishek Kishore said that control room services would be available from November 9. He said the registration process and issuance of passes would be monitored from the Collectorate, and steps have been taken to ensure that the officials of the relevant departments are available at the control room.

Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi, Anakapalle District Collector Vijayakrishnan, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, and others were present.

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