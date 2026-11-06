India vs Sri Lanka ODI Shifted from Delhi to Vizag

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka on December 13 has been moved from Delhi to Vizag, with the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium set to host the match.

The change follows a request from the DDCA, which cited possible weather disruption and planned renovation work at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The game would have been Delhi’s first ODI since the 2023 World Cup.

Delhi last hosted an international match in December 2017, when India played a Test against Sri Lanka. Several visiting players took the field wearing masks because of air pollution.

Schedule

Sri Lanka will tour India in December for a three-match ODI and T20I series, according to the schedule released by BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia.

The series opens with the first ODI in Visakhapatnam on December 13 (Sunday). The second ODI will be played in Bengaluru on December 16 (Wednesday), followed by the third in Ahmedabad on December 19 (Saturday), with all three ODIs beginning at 2 p.m.

The T20I leg starts with the first match in Rajkot on December 22 (Tuesday). The second will be held in Cuttack on December 24 (Thursday), and the series concludes with the third T20I in Pune on December 27 (Sunday), with all three T20Is starting at 7 p.m.

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