Mukka Sravani to Take Oath as Vizag Mayor on November 23

The State Election Commission has set November 23 as the swearing-in date for the newly elected Mayors and municipal chairpersons, including Vizag Mayor Sravani. Elections were held for 13 municipal corporations and 87 municipalities in the State on November 1, and results were out on November 3.

Deputy mayors of corporations and vice-chairpersons of municipalities will be elected indirectly the same day. Notification for the indirect elections will be issued on November 18. In case the swearing-in fails to take place on the scheduled date, it will be put off to the next day.

Mukka Sravani, who was declared elected as the Mayor of Vizag, is all set to assume office on November 23 as per the schedule announced by the SEC. Meanwhile, speculation is rife over the choice of a candidate for the Deputy Mayor post. Under the post-sharing arrangement, the TDP has to offer either BJP or Jana Sena for the post.

According to sources, BJP district president Parasurama Raju, who won as a corporator from the 54th ward, has a bright chance of getting the party’s nod. If the post goes to the Jana Sena, B. Vasantha Lakshmi, who won from the 40th ward, may be considered. A clear winner is likely to emerge in a day or two, putting an end to all speculation.