Over a career spanning nearly two decades, records of Virat Kohli tell only part of his story. A handful of moments, on and off the field, proved the resilience, honesty, and leadership that define him. Here are six moments to look back on the occasion of the champion’s birthday.

Virat Kohli Turns 38: Six Defining Moments Behind the Champion

1. Grief can wait (Delhi, December 2006)

Virat Kohli was 18 when he learned of his father’s death during a Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka. He stayed on the field, scored 90 to help Delhi avoid the follow-on, and attended the funeral afterwards. The innings was the first sign that Kohli was here to stay.

2. A Fitness reset (2012)

After a disappointing IPL season in 2012, Kohli recognised that his eating and training habits were holding him back. He overhauled his diet and fitness routine, setting a new benchmark for fitness in Indian cricket and inspiring many who followed his journey.

3. Answering with performance (Melbourne, 2014)

During the Boxing Day Test, Mitchell Johnson’s throw struck Kohli on the back as he attempted a run-out. Kohli confronted the Australian pacer and later blew kisses after hitting a boundary. He channelled the aggression into his batting, scoring 169 runs in the innings.

4. Defending a rival (London, 2019)

Steve Smith was serving a 12-month ban following the 2018 ball-tampering scandal when English fans booed him during the 2019 World Cup match against India. Kohli urged the crowd to stop and applaud instead, and this gesture earned him the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award.

5. The “Feel Like Hell” Huddle (Lord’s, August 2021)

Ahead of England’s second innings in the Lord’s Test, Kohli told his team in the huddle that England should “feel like hell” for the next 60 overs. India went on to bowl England out in 51.5 overs, winning the match by 151 runs. The result became one of the defining moments of his leadership.

6. Handing over the reins (Dubai, March 2025)

Following India’s Champions Trophy triumph in Dubai, Kohli spoke about the importance of guiding younger players and sharing his experience with the next generation. It reflected his evolution from a match-winner to a senior player invested in the future of Indian cricket.

As Virat Kohli celebrates his birthday, his journey continues to inspire a generation of cricketers and fans, with these iconic moments offering a glimpse into the character behind the records.

Also read: Vizag Diwali 2026: Events, Brunch & Festive Hampers

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such articles.