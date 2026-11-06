GVMC Steps Up Vizag Beautification Ahead of CII Summit 2026

Ketan Garg, Commissioner of GVMC. has inspected the beautification and other works taken up ahead of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) summit to be held in Vizag from November 11 to 13.

Accompanied by officials, the Commissioner visited the Andhra University College of Engineering grounds, the venue of the meet, and discussed the layout plan, proposed designs, landscaping, fountains, and beautification of the main entrance.

Similarly, parking areas, barricading, vehicular traffic routes, signboards, hoardings, designs, and lighting were discussed.

Giving suggestions to the staff, the Commissioner said the city should be made more attractive.

Observing that the conference would serve as a platform to showcase the city’s growth and investment opportunities to the world, Ketan Garg said the officials should work hard in coordination to ensure its success.

Accompanying the Commissioner during the inspection of Vizag CII summit preparations were GVMC Chief Engineer P.V.V. Satyanarayana Raju, VMRDA Chief Engineer Vinay Kumar, CII Infrastructure Head Mahesh, CII Organiser Mouli, Assistant Commissioner (traffic) M. Srinivasa Rao, VMRDA DFO Ramanamurthy, and other officials.