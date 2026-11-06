Vizag Police Issue Guidelines for Cracker Sale Ahead of Diwali

The Vizag city police have issued certain guidelines for the sale and storage of crackers for the Diwali festival, slated for November 8. Vizag City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi said in a statement that the police would take action against traders violating the Diwali guidelines. He said intensive checks would be carried out within the limits of all police stations in the city.

Dos and don’ts

Only green crackers should be sold. At least 15 metres of distance should be maintained between shops. Shops should be at least 100 metres away from hospitals, schools and places of worship. No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the departments of electricity and fire services and GVMC is mandatory. Fireworks should not be sold to those below 18 years. Bursting of crackers will be permitted only between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Diwali day.

The CP advised people to inform the police if they find any unauthorised stocking or selling of crackers, over 100 / 112 or 7995095799.

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