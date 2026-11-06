Ketan Garg Pulls Up Officials Over Garbage in Vizag

GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg has directed officials to ensure uninterrupted sanitation work and keep Vizag roads and beach areas free of garbage.

On Thursday (November 5), he inspected sanitation work in the East Zone along with Zonal Commissioner K. Sivaprasad and Assistant Medical Officer B. Prasad Rao. The visit covered Siripuram Junction, Balaji Nagar and the stretch from Park Hotel Junction on Beach Road to RK Beach. He reviewed door-to-door garbage collection, waste transportation, and the clearing of fallen branches and debris left by the recent cyclone in Vizag.

At Siripuram Junction and Balaji Nagar, the Commissioner expressed displeasure over the delay in clearing cyclone debris and waste. He directed Public Health officials to clear the debris immediately and ensure 100% door-to-door garbage collection with regular waste transportation.

With several national and international delegates expected in the city for the CII Summit, he said the roads and beach surroundings must look clean and attractive.

Noting that night-time sanitation was not effective, the Commissioner warned that negligence would not be tolerated. He instructed Sanitary Supervisors, Sanitary Inspectors and Sanitary Secretaries to ensure proper cleaning during night hours as well.

The Assistant Medical Officer was asked to monitor the work, prevent more garbage-prone points from emerging, and prepare a systematic action plan to keep the beach area in Vizag clean.

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