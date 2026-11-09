Delegates from 59 countries to attend CII summit in Visakhapatnam

District in-charge Minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy had a review meeting with the local MP, MLAs and District Collector of Visakhapatnam district on Monday on the

arrangements for the CII summit.

The conference will be held in the city on November 12 and 13 with the theme ‘Navigating New World Order: Trade, Technology and Trust’.

Representatives from 59 countries and 15 foreign Ministers will attend the conference.

A total of more than 1,250 domestic and international industrialists, CEOs and policy makers will attend the summit to be held at AU College of Engineering grounds.

The CII summit in Visakhapatnam will mainly focus on trade, green energy, quantum computing, technology innovation and aerospace manufacturing.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is keen on accelerating the State’s comprehensive economic and industrial progress, according to the Minister.

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