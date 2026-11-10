Amit Shah to Attend CII Summit in Vizag

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and State Minister Nara Lokesh will take part in the inaugural session of the 31st CII summit to be held in Vizag on November 12 and 13.

Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan will grace the valedictory session.

Aiming to attract investment to the State, the conference, themed ‘Navigating New World Order’, will focus on key sectors like Trade, investments, semiconductors, quantum technology, green energy, agriculture, and talent development.

As delegates from 58 countries and several foreign Ministers will be attending the CII event in Vizag, the district administration is making elaborate arrangements to ensure its success.

While reviewing arrangements, Special Chief Secretary Yuvaraj has directed officials to complete preparations well in advance so the police can monitor them.

Several agreements are likely to be signed at the summit, with Andhra Pradesh as the key destination for national and international partnerships in different sectors.

In parallel, the Women and Growth Summit 2026 will be held.