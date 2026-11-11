Andhra University Gets Advanced Lights for Student Safety

Technically advanced lights have been installed on the Andhra University College of Engineering campus.

The lights were launched by Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G.P. Rajasekhar on Tuesday evening along with Rector Acharya Pulipati King and Registrar K. Rambabu. With this, students will be able to reach their departments safely and return to their hostels at night without difficulty. The upgrade will also help security personnel prevent anti-social activities.

In addition, new electric lamp posts and high-brightness lamps have been installed at several places along the route from Maddilapalem intersection to the Three Town Police Station.

According to officials, this will be very useful in making the campus more secure, giving top priority to the safety of students. University Deans K. Srinivasa Rao, Associate Dean M. Gopichand Nayak and others participated in the programme.