Nara Lokesh Pitches Andhra Pradesh at CII Partnership Summit

State IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has urged investors to shift their corporate headquarters to Andhra Pradesh, highlighting the State’s advantages in talent, connectivity, quality of life and governance. Speaking at the 31st CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, he invited companies to set up their headquarters in Visakhapatnam, Amaravati or Rayalaseema.

He highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s clean environment, coastline, skilled workforce across IT, quantum technology and manufacturing, port infrastructure and expanding airport connectivity.

“The state is building a future in AI, quantum technology and advanced manufacturing, backed by skilling and research facilities.” Emphasising investor-friendly governance in the CII Partnership Summit, Lokesh said the State leadership is readily accessible and committed to fast-tracking projects.