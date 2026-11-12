There’s always something about movies that are inspired by real-life events, so if you are someone who is looking for them, here are some picks that will keep you entertained. The list covers rom-coms, thrillers, drama, and adventure. Read on to discover something that piques your interest.

5 Movies Inspired by Real-Life Events You Must Watch

1. Erin Brockovich

It dramatises Erin Brockovich, portrayed by Julia Roberts, who raised her voice and filed a legal case against an oil company over serious groundwater contamination while balancing single motherhood and learning the laws of the United States. It sheds light on how tough it is to fight major discrepancies and the unruliness of notorious conglomerates all alone with limited resources. Available on Sony LIV.

2. Main Vaapas Aaunga

Imtiaz Ali and love stories are something you don’t want to miss; this love story is set in pre-partition Punjab and 95-year-old Keenu’s memories of an untold love story and the unspeakable horrors of partition tragedies. It features Diljit Dosanjh as the lead actor alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Sarvari Singh, Banita Sandhu, and more. Available on Netflix.

3. We Bought a Zoo

This comedy-drama is based on Benjamin Mee’s real-life experience of owning and running a zoo while simultaneously navigating his wife’s death, and single fatherhood. It stars Matt Damon, Scarlett Johansson, Elle Fanning, and more. Available on JioHotstar.

4. Freedom Writers

Erin Gruwell, a high school teacher encounters students who struggle with racism, communal chaos, and misguided emotions. The movie is an inspiring story of how Erin brings them under her wing and changes their lives forever. Played by Hilary Swank, the movie is produced by Dani Devitto and directed by Richard LaGravenese. Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Escape from Mogadishu

Based on the escape of North and South Korean diplomats in 1990, this movie is set during a Somalian civil war, where the diplomats from both sides of Korea set up camp to lobby their countries at the United Nations, only to end up in a civil war that ultimately leads them into a dangerous escape plan. It’s a mix of adventure and comedy-drama. Available on Amazon Prime.

Whether it is about a strong single mother figure against the corporations, a long-lost love story, an inspiring classroom story, an exaggerated idea of buying a zoo, or an escape from a civil war, these diverse yet real-life-inspired movies are worth adding to your watchlist.

Also read: 5 Horror Films to Keep You Hooked After Halloween

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