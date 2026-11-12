Vizag Wins First Rank in Swachh Shehar Category Nationwide

Vizag has topped the Swachh Shehar category among cities with over 10 lakh population in Swachh Survekshan 2025-26, the first time the city has secured the top national rank.

GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, on 11 November. Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana, Principal Secretary S. Suresh Kumar and Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration P. Sampath Kumar were present.

Calling it a victory for the entire city, Garg thanked citizens, public representatives, voluntary organisations, GVMC staff and especially the sanitation workers, to whom he dedicated the award. He also credited District Collector and GVMC Special Officer M. Abhishekt Kishore for his guidance.

Andhra Pradesh won six of the 60 national awards, rising to second place from fifth last year. Besides Vizag, Vijayawada took third place in the National Clean City category, and Guntur placed third in Swachh Shehar for cities with 3 to 10 lakh population. Rajahmundry won the State First Swachh City of Andhra Pradesh award, while Tirupati and Kuppam each secured third place in the Swachh Shehar Jodi category. The six winners were among the State’s 123 urban local bodies, and 4751 cities were assessed nationwide.

Garg said cleanliness needs citizens’ continuous involvement. GVMC will keep promoting waste segregation, lower plastic use and scientific waste management, working towards its vision of “Swachh Visakha – Sundara Visakha.”

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