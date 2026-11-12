Public Auction To Be Held In GVMC South Zone On November 21

South Zonal Commissioner M. Mallaiah Naidu announced that an open auction will be conducted on November 21 at 11 a.m. to lease out various shop premises, markets and kalyana mandapams in the GVMC South Zone.

Shop premises on the ground and first floors of the Spring Road Dykes Tank Commercial Complex, Jagadamba Commercial Complex, Old Bus Stand Phase-I and Phase-II, Padmanagar Commercial Complex near Lakshmi Talkies, Diamond Park Commercial Complex, Asilmetta Commercial Complex, Dandubazar Commercial Complex, Dandubazar Shed, the roadside Fish Market near AVN College, Nehru Bazaar Market, Srinagar Market, Sailada Paidithalli Naidu Kalyana Mandapam and Sri Potti Sriramulu Kalyana Mandapam in the GVMC South Zone will be leased out through the open auction.

Those interested may contact the Office Superintendents at the South Zonal Office on all working days.

Also read: CM moots investment protection law

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.