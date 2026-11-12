CM Naidu Seeks Investment Protection Law at CII Summit

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said that a reliable partnership is key to the success of any business. Speaking at the CII summit, which is underway in Vizag, Chandrababu Naidu said eight partnership summits were held under his leadership, and many came forward with investment, trusting him.

“Since June 2024, we have signed 14 agreements worth Rs. 22.6 lakh crore. We have been making progress in attracting investments over the last two and a half years. Several projects are in the groundbreaking stage. The State is the venue for the first

Hydrogen Valley in the country. Tirupati is going to become a space city, and drone air taxis are coming soon. Key developments have taken place in the establishment of greenfield airports. India has set a target of 500 gigawatts of renewable energy production. Of this, AP is going to provide 160 gigawatts,” said the Chief Minister.

Making some key proposals at the conference, he urged Union Minister Piyush Goyal to ensure enactment of a law for investment protection. This is necessary in the context of factional politics when governments change, he opined. The Chief Minister said he would be happy if the law was made at the national level.

Terming Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan a trustworthy leader, Chandrababu said they have been working for the past two-and-a-half years, and no differences have cropped up between them.

Participating in the summit as chief guest, Piyush Goyal said: “Visakhapatnam city is becoming a permanent venue for CII Partnership Summit. Though two cyclones hit the AP coast, Visakhapatnam quickly recovered and is hosting this conference.”

Describing India as a reliable partner for investors at the CII summit, he promised full support to all those who come forward with investment in the country.