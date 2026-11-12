Vizag Gets New Beachfront Port Promenade for Public

In a bid to boost coastal tourism, the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has dedicated its project – Port Promenade – to the public.

Now, the people of Visakhapatnam have a new destination to chill and grab a tasty bite in the evenings, away from all the buzz.

Stretching over a spacious play area, food point and museum, it offers the perfect space to spend a couple of hours enjoying the beautiful beach view amid a cool breeze from the blue waters.

Located near the port entrance, the ₹19-crore Port Promenade, a waterfront recreation facility, was officially launched on Wednesday by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

Alongside this, the Union Minister also laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs. 560 crore.