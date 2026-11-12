Vizag Sets the Tone for Business Talks at 31st CII Summit

The Andhra University College of Engineering grounds in Vizag, the venue for the two-day 31st edition of the CII summit, have been abuzz with business activity since Thursday morning as a host of VIPs, CEOs from global companies and others arrived for partnership talks.

The colourfully decorated platform at AU, Vizag, offers a pleasant ambience for business leaders to discuss trade deals.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, keen on accelerating industrial growth in Andhra Pradesh, attended a series of meetings with CEOs of various companies on Wednesday night.

Listing the advantages of investing in AP, the Chief Minister invited them to launch their ventures in the State.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and State IT Minister Nara Lokesh are participating in the inaugural session.

Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan and State Governor Abdul Nazeer will grace the valedictory.