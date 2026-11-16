GVMC Holds 3-Day Town Planning Open Forum

A special town planning open forum will be organised to resolve pending applications under the APDPMS (Andhra Pradesh Development Permission Management System) Building and Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) related to urban planning department of GVMC.

According to GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, the special open forum programme will be organised for three days from 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November 18, 19 and 20 at the GVMC headquarters conference hall.

The main focus of the special open forum will be on pending applications related to APDPMS building applications and LRS. The applicants concerned and Licensed Technical Persons (LTPs) can directly bring their issues and objections related to their pending applications to the notice of the town planning authorities for getting them resolved promptly.

The special drive aims to speed up the resolution of pending applications and provide better services to the people.

The Commissioner urged applicants concerned and LTPs under the GVMC purview to make better use of the special town planning forum.