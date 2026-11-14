Some weekends call for catching up on a film you’ve been waiting to watch, while others are best spent discovering something completely new. From Rajinikanth returning as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian to a historical drama that revisits India’s colonial past, read on to discover recent OTT releases worth adding to your watchlist!

Weekend OTT Picks: 7 Fresh Releases on Netflix, Prime Video & More!

1. Jailer 2

Retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth) hopes to leave his violent past behind and enjoy a peaceful life with his family in Kerala. However, when an associate of the late gangster Varman comes looking for revenge, Muthuvel is forced to return to action to protect his loved ones.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2. Daayra

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Daayra is an investigative thriller that explores the complicated relationship between public outrage and justice. When four suspects are killed in police custody, two senior officers find themselves investigating whether it was a legitimate encounter or an unlawful exercise of power. The film leaves viewers questioning whether justice can ever be served outside the legal system.

Where to watch: Netflix

3. Blind Game

If you enjoyed the investigative storytelling of The Family Man, then Blind Game might interest you. Starring Arjun Rampal and Priyamani, this crime thriller follows suspended Crime Branch officer Sikander, who gets caught up in an investigation involving a dangerous gangster, stolen money and a much larger criminal network.

Where to watch: ZEE5

4. Parivarik ManuRanjan

What happens when a 40-year-old bachelor develops feelings for the woman he hires to manage his household? Set in Lucknow, this romantic comedy follows Ranjan Dubey (Pankaj Tripathi) and Helen (Aditi Rao Hydari) as their unconventional relationship attracts neighbourhood gossip and challenges social expectations.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

5. Cold Storage

For sci-fi and horror enthusiasts, Cold Storage combines both genres with a touch of dark comedy. Based on David Koepp’s novel, the film follows two night-shift employees who must stop a dangerous fungus from escaping a storage facility. Capable of infecting humans and animals, the organism threatens to cause a much larger catastrophe.

Where to watch: ZEE5

6. Being Heumann

Based on disability rights activist Judy Heumann’s life, Being Heumann revisits the historic 1977 protest in San Francisco, where activists occupied a federal building to demand the implementation of disability rights regulations. Starring Ruth Madeley, the film highlights the determination and collective action behind an important chapter in the disability rights movement.

Where to watch: Apple TV

7. Ranabaali

Set in 19th-century colonial India, Ranabaali follows a rebel who rises against British oppression and exploitation during a devastating famine. Starring Vijay Deverakonda as Ranabaali and Rashmika Mandanna as Jayamma, the historical action drama explores resistance, sacrifice and the struggle to protect one’s homeland.

Where to watch: Netflix

From stories that revisit history to thrillers that challenge our understanding of justice, this week’s releases offer plenty of options beyond the usual weekend watch. So, which one are you adding to your list first?

Also read: 5 Movies Inspired by Real-Life Events You Must Watch

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