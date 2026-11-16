A New Waterfront Experience in Vizag: All About Port Promenade

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) finally opened Port Promenade with an inauguration ceremony attended by Sarbananda Sonowal, the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, on 11 November 2026, alongside the launch of other infrastructure and development initiatives in Vizag. ‘Promenade’ (pronounced prom-uh-NAYD) is a French-origin word that refers to a leisurely walk or a public place meant for walking.

Port Promenade is primarily a 5.5-acre waterfront park featuring a pedestrian-friendly public space that allows visitors to view the harbour and its natural pathways at eye level. Unlike the view from Ross Hill Church, the promenade offers a closer perspective of ship movements and activities around the harbour without interfering with regular port traffic. It also includes a children’s play area, a food court, and visitors’ parking.

Unlike many waterfront spaces, Promenade sits at a fully active port, which can potentially boost maritime tourism for Vizag. It’s also jogger-friendly with two sea/port viewing decks for visitors. A Titanic-style viewpoint is also an interesting feature of the park.

Visitors can access the park daily from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM and are advised to carry their Aadhaar card or another government-issued photo ID. The entry fee is ₹30 for adults and ₹15 for children. Visitors are required to keep their entry tickets until they exit and are advised to check for any additional rules at the park. For Directions/Location: Promenade Port

The development of Port Promenade reflects a larger interest in the city’s growth and is certainly more than just a park or an outing spot. It reconnects Visakhapatnam with its maritime roots, as the port has served as more than just a route for trade and commerce. It has witnessed significant stories of development, rebuilding, grit, and wartime efforts, all of which led Vizag to become one of the most prominent Naval bases for India’s strategic defence network.

The inauguration of Port Promenade in Vizag was alongside other projects such as upgrading sewage treatment capacity to clean wastewater each day, going from 10 million litres per day to 15 million litres per day, awarding a public-private partnership (PPP) for operation and maintenance contracts for five berths, which means an upgrade for the existing docking ports, and another berth-related upgrade that will bring the combined cargo handling capacity to 11 million tonnes per annum.