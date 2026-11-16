Karthika Masam is here, and for devotees of Lord Shiva, it is one of the most auspicious times of the year to seek his blessings. If you are planning a devotional getaway this month, we have put together a list of temples in Andhra Pradesh, including the Pancharama Kshetrams, that deserve a place on your itinerary!

1. Sri Someshwara Swamy Temple – Appikonda

Situated next to Appikonda Beach, around 35 km from Vizag, this temple is home to Sri Someshwara Swamy. Believed to have been built by Kulothunga Chola around the 12th century, the temple is now a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). One of its major attractions is the life-size monolithic Nandi, intricately carved out of a single piece of black stone.

2. Sri Uma Ramalingeswara Swamy Temple – Kasipatnam

Located around 70 km from Vizag, on the way to Araku, this temple is popularly known as the Tree Temple. It is home to Sri Uma Ramalingeswara Swamy and is believed to be anywhere between 300 and 500 years old. What makes this modest temple particularly fascinating is the ancient banyan tree that embraces it from all sides.

Pancharama Kshetrams

The Pancharama Kshetrams are rooted in an ancient legend from the Skanda Purana. According to the legend, the Atma Lingam of the demon Tarakasura was shattered, and its fragments came to rest at five sacred locations across Andhra Pradesh, dedicated to Lord Shiva. If you haven’t visited these five sacred abodes yet, Karthika Masam is a wonderful time to add them to your pilgrimage plans.

1. Kumararama – Samalkota

The temple houses a massive 14-foot limestone lingam within a two-storey structure, featuring a mandapam supported by 100 intricately sculpted pillars. A monolithic Kappa Stambham further adds to its architectural identity.

2. Bhimeswara Swamy Temple – Draksharamam

The temple is also home to the Manikyamba Devi shrine, an Ashtadasa Shakti Peetha. The spatika lingam is aligned so the first rays of the morning sun fall directly on it. Visitors can also explore the sacred Ashwatha tree within the temple premises, which symbolises the Holy Trinity.

3. Somarama Temple – Bhimavaram

Built in the Chalukya style, the temple holds a sacred Shivalinga beside the beautiful lotus-filled Chandrakundam pond. It is believed that the Shivalinga, positioned by Lord Chandra to atone for his sins, turns white on full moons and dark on new moons.

4. Ksheerarama – Palakollu

The 9th-century Ksheera Ramalingeswara Swamy Temple in Palakollu has a 120-foot gopuram, one of the tallest in South India. The temple features a unique milky-white Shiva lingam, believed to have been established by Lord Vishnu. According to belief, spending a day at Ksheerarama equals a year in Varanasi.

5. Amararama – Amaravati

Amareswara Swamy Temple stands on Krouncha Shaila beside the River Krishna, enshrining a 15-foot lingam. According to the myth, the lingam kept growing until a nail was driven into its top.

Andhra Pradesh is home to several temples that carry centuries of history, mythology and devotion. Karthika Masam offers the perfect opportunity to explore these sacred destinations. So gather your family, plan your route and set out on a devotional journey this month!

Also read: Sidhout Fort: Andhra Pradesh’s Historic Fortress on the Penna River

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