Vizag Cyber Crime: Retiree Loses Rs 1.94 Crore to Scam

Yet another digital arrest scam has surfaced in Visakhapatnam, this time duping a 65-year-old retired employee of Rs. 1.94 crore. The fraudsters impersonated officials from the CBI, the police, the RBI and telecom authorities to carry out the scam. The cyber crime police in Vizag have identified the impersonators as Chukka Rajesh (33), Akula Mahendra (27), Chenna Prasad (31) and S. Siva Prasad (37).

According to reports, Chukka Rajesh and Akula Mahendra had a previous association. Mahendra was sent to Cambodia along with a certain Teja Kumar, where they committed cyber fraud. After returning to India, Mahendra stayed in touch and helped set up mule accounts to receive the proceeds of the crime. The accused kept their cut in these accounts before sending the rest to the fraudsters involved.

While Chukka Rajesh was arrested a few days ago in connection with the case under the Preventive Detention Act, the police are searching for Siva Prasad.

With cybercrimes on the rise, citizens are urged to take precautions to avoid falling victim to such scams. The police and other officials have time and again reiterated the following advice.

Call 1930 (National Cyber Crime Helpline, toll-free, 24×7) or report online at the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal for immediate assistance with financial fraud and cybercrime. Contact details are listed below.

Zone-I Cyber Crime Inspector (Vizag): 9490617917

Zone-II Cyber Crime Inspector (Vizag): 7995093594

Cyber Crime Email: [email protected]

Visakhapatnam Police Control Room: 0891-2565454

Emergency Helpline: 112

Source: The Times of India

Also read: Safeguarding Your Digital Haven: 7 Effective Ways to Enhance Cybersecurity at Home

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