GVMC PGRS on Nov 16 at Head Office, 10 Zonal Offices

GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg announced that the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) programme will be conducted on November 16, from 11 AM to 1 PM at the GVMC Head Office, in the chamber of Additional Commissioner P.M. Satyaveni and at all 10 reorganised zonal offices at Bheemili, Madhurawada, East, West, South, North, Pendurthi, Gajuwaka, Aganampudi and Anakapalli.

Citizens can submit petitions on issues such as horticulture, engineering, revenue, town planning, urban community development, sanitation, and street lighting through the GVMC PGRS programme.

New zonal office locations:

West Zone: Western Constituency Office, Gouri Nagar, NAD Kotha Road (Ward 52)

North Zone: Northern Constituency Office, Madhavadhara VUDA Layout, RTA Office Road, behind the Pump House (Ward 51)

Aganampudi Zone: Rajiv Gandhi Kalyana Mandapam, near Vinayaka Temple, Sivalayam Road, Pedamadaka (Ward 85)

The remaining zonal offices will continue at their existing locations.