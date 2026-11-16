Vannemreddy Satish Kumar, Chairman of the District Library Society, has called upon students to make book reading a habit, as it helps one gain a grasp of literature.

Participating as chief guest in the literary meet held at the branch library at MVP Colony in the city as part of the Library Week, he exhorted students to visit nearby libraries during their weekend holidays and read books.

Efforts were underway to modernise libraries and improve facilities in them, he said, hoping that students would participate extensively in essay writing competitions being held as part of the ongoing Library Week.

Retired officer of Vizag Steel Plant, Susarla Sarveshwara Sastri, a writer, who presided over the meeting, said: “If one focuses on one’s mother tongue, any story, poem, or other literary works will be easily grasped. Secretary of the Visakha Writers’ Association, Adapa Ramakrishna, explained the techniques in literature and the methods of penning easy poems.

Teachers Saikumar and Sathyasree, students of J.K. School, participated in the programme. Librarian K.V.A. Umamaheswara Rao felicitated the guests who attended the event and thanked those who participated in the literary conference.