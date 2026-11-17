On November 16, the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) was conducted from 11 AM to 1 PM by GVMC Additional Commissioner P.M. Satyaveni at her chamber in the GVMC Head Office. Additional Commissioners S.S. Varma and Palli Nallanayya, Joint Director Vijayabharathi and other officials were also present.

A total of 63 petitions were received, of which 10 were from Madhurawada Zone, 6 from East Zone, 11 from West Zone, 15 from North Zone, 9 from South Zone, 2 from Pendurthi Zone, 7 from Gajuwaka Zone and 3 at the GVMC Head Office.

To put numbers in perspective, department-wise, 2 complaints were received by the Zonal Administration, 7 by the Revenue Department, 2 by the Public Health Department, 44 by the Town Planning Department and 8 by the Engineering Department.

The Additional Commissioner directed departmental heads, zonal commissioners and officials to examine the petitions on the same day, resolve them within the stipulated time and ensure there is no accumulation of repetitive complaints.

DCR S. Srinivasa Rao, Secretary B.V. Ramana, Superintending Engineers Palamaraju, K. Srinivasa Rao and A. Srinivasa Reddy, Chief Medical Officer Dr Krishnam Raju, DCPs Venkateswara Rao, Ram Mohan and Haridas, Administrative Officer P. Padmaja and other officials participated in the GVMC PGRS programme.

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