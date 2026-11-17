Kailasagiri Hilltop, home to the massive 65-foot Trishul and the 10-foot Damarukam (with internal LED lighting and a viewing platform) installed last year, has now received a complimentary addition: a Lepakshi Nandi, installed by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA).

The original Lepakshi Nandi, built around 1530 AD during the Vijayanagara Empire, is a monolithic sculpture 27 feet long and 15 feet high. Carved from a single piece of red granite, it is a timeless testament to Vijayanagara art.

The Vizag replica is smaller, measuring 8 feet 9 inches in height, 15 feet in length and 7 feet 9 inches in width. While Vizag has its own examples of fine architecture, it gives Kailasagiri, already the city’s most visited tourist attraction, a link to Vijayanagara heritage.

Like the Trishul and Damarukam, the Nandi statue is made of fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP), designed to withstand high winds and seismic activity.

With the iconic Shiva-Parvati statue giving Kailasagiri its identity, VMRDA has made perfect use of Karthika Masam to unveil the Nandi, completing the ensemble of our very own Kailasam in Vizag.

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