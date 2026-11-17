As Visakhapatnam moves toward greener norms while modernising public infrastructure and transport, TDP MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, APSRTC Managing Director M. Sivaprasad, and State Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy launched 30 electric buses at the Gajuwaka RTC depot on Monday; the minister inaugurated the services virtually. The electric buses in Vizag will operate on important routes like Gajuwaka, NAD, Pendurthi, RTC Complex, Jagadamba Junction, RK Beach, Railway Station, Scindia, and Steel Plant.

Each bus is 12 meters long, equipped with CCTV cameras, air conditioning, a seating capacity of 35 passengers, a dedicated room for standing commuters, dual automatic doors for entry & exit to help with faster boarding & off-boarding, and air suspension designed for a convenient travel experience for the commuters.

Andhra Pradesh government has sanctioned 1050 buses under the Prime Minister’s flagship scheme of E-Bus Seva, which focuses on providing organised public transit in the country. Moreover, this helps in reducing the carbon footprint and promoting public transportation facilities sustainably. The government has also set a target for allocating charging infrastructure, thereby supporting the operational plans of electric buses throughout the day.

The introduction of 30 electric buses is a broader part of 100 electric buses planned for Vizag, with 20 Aero Expresses already operational between the city and Alluri Sitharama Raju International Airport since August, which also helped APSRTC understand its operational abilities throughout the day. Under the PM e-Bus Sewa scheme, 100% central assistance is expected for behind-the-meter power infrastructure, along with support in civil works of up to 60% for depots in cities.

Also read: VMRDA Adds Nandi Statue at Kailasagiri

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.