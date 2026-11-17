Maheshwari Neeraja, who lives with her family in Lalitha Nagar, Akkayapalem, befriended a woman named Preethi, alias Madhupriya, on Instagram earlier this year. Preethi claimed to be a resident of Rayagada who worked as a fashion designer in Jagadamba, and said her relatives lived in Daba Gardens. She also said she had been staying at home since meeting with an accident.

When the two women, who had connected on Instagram, met in person, Preethi said her relatives were not taking proper care of her, and Neeraja offered to let her stay at her house in Akkayapalem.

The stay lasted three months, during which Preethi grew close to Neeraja’s family and gained their trust. Neeraja later noticed that Rs 8,500 was missing from the Rs 20,000 kept in her locker. Around Diwali, Preethi left to celebrate the festival with her relatives. While checking her jewellery box, Neeraja found that about 50 grams of gold jewellery and an 11.3-gram diamond necklace were missing.

When Neeraja tried to contact Preethi, she found that she had been blocked. She then lodged a complaint with the police, and an investigation is underway.

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