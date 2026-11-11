The new Vizag Airport (VTZ), also called Alluri Sitharamaraju Airport, is located in Bhogapuram, and here is a basic guide on how to take a bus to the airport through the shuttle services being provided.

The New Vizag Airport Is Far, but This Bus Makes the Trip Easy

First and foremost, while taking a bus to the newest Vizag Airport, locate your nearest bus stop. Then, check the APSRTC bus timetable for Airport services to find out when and where the Aero Express (painted blue) operates. The service typically runs from 4:30 AM to 10:30 PM daily, depending on the stop, and the frequency is usually around one hour. Refer to APSRTC’s airport services schedule for more accurate timings.

You can check the bus schedule through the APSRTC website or by downloading the APSRTC app by following these steps:

Navigate to All Services Time Table / Vehicle Tracking

Find Airport Services, and select Visakhapatnam

Select the suitable bus stop from the given list and check the timings for your stop. The timing varies based on traffic, time of day, and other external factors, so kindly reach the bus stop 15 minutes before the scheduled time. The ticket is issued inside the bus, and UPI is accepted as a payment option.

Taking the Aero Express from the Airport

When you come out of the airport, the Aero Express bus bay is on the right side of the airport while exiting the terminal; look for the clearly marked Aero Express bus bay. The Blue Aero Express buses operate from this bay to city destinations on two routes, so before boarding, confirm the destination or ask the bus staff if needed. Once on board, purchase your ticket from the conductor using cash or UPI.



Although there was a lot of buzz around the new airport being a bit far from Vizag compared to the old airport, the government is actively trying to make it more accessible with the help of the shuttle services (Aero Express) in collaboration with APSRTC, while leaving room for improvement and scope for adding new transportation services based on the demand and growth of the city.

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