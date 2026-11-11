For a sport that demands balance, precision and confidence, a safe practice space is essential. Yet for young skateboarders in Vizag, getting on their boards has become a challenge because the city’s only skateboard rink, in Vuda Park, is raising concerns over its deteriorating infrastructure and lack of maintenance. Here is what the locals at the VMRDA skatepark have to say.

Skaters Urge VMRDA to Fix Vizag’s Only Skatepark

Skaters say that the condition of the ramps makes it difficult to train without worrying about injuries. Abhi, who travelled from Hyderabad and has been practising at the rink, says the infrastructure is far from what he has experienced elsewhere. “I have seen many skateparks, but nothing like this one. It would be better if they renovate this rink or construct a new one using cement,” he shares.

The concerns are not limited to the quality of the ramps. Teja recalls that there were talks about building a cement rink nearly two years ago, but the promised facility is yet to materialise. “The ramps have holes, the plywood is coming apart, and some portions are uneven. We are scared to use them because we could get an infection if we get injured on the exposed wood,” Teja explains.

For Lucky, skateboarding began as a hobby after he tried it with a neighbour, and it quickly became something he wanted to pursue seriously. With his parents’ encouragement, he got his first skateboard and has been practising at the rink since last December. He recalls a metal fixture coming loose one day, injuring a skater, while another reportedly fell during a district-level competition held at the venue. “We were told the rink would be repaired before last year’s district competitions, but nothing was done. There was sand and wood particles near the ramps. Even yesterday, we had to clean the dust ourselves before using them,” Lucky says.

“We don’t even feel like continuing here, but this is the only skateboard rink in Vizag, and even that is not maintained. Just imagine, even with ramps in this condition, these guys are performing so wonderfully. Think about how much they could improve with better infrastructure. We expect some support from the government,” one of the skaters says.

The young skateboarders continue to show up even though the lack of a dependable training facility remains a major setback. The demand is not for a new sporting facility but for an opportunity to continue pursuing a sport they genuinely enjoy. The skaters are now urging the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) to step in, rebuild the existing rink, and provide a safe, well-maintained space where aspiring skateboarders can train and compete without fear of injury.

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