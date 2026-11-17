Mahendra Singh Dhoni retires from cricket as he takes up a mentor role at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) alongside coach Zaheer Khan. MS Dhoni’s illustrious career on the cricket pitch coming to an end means a nation standing still just to reminisce about his career. MS Dhoni’s career in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings lasted 17 seasons, which will always stand out, as he was their ‘Thala’ who won five IPL trophies for them as a captain while becoming an established finisher and winning the best wicketkeeper title. The CSK franchise made an announcement three hours before the IPL retention deadline.

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT 🦁💛 A once-in-a-lifetime player. A new role. A bond that lasts forever 💛 Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings! Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning. From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home. Read more : https://t.co/YKsoHYE51A #WhistlePodu — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 17, 2026

“There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between,” said N Srinivasan, Co-owner of CSK.

MS Dhoni was bought by the CSK franchise at $1.5 million at the first IPL auction in 2008, making him the first King of Chennai Super Kings. He later went on to win IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023, along with two Champions League titles in 2010 and 2014. He retires with IPL stats of 5439 runs at an average of 38.90 and a strike rate of 137.45. IPL was the only platform where Dhoni continued to play after retiring from International cricket in 2020.

“MS Dhoni is much more than a legend of Chennai Super Kings. What he has given to us, both on and off the field, is immeasurable. His leadership, humility, commitment, and the way he has connected with millions of fans is truly special. Over the years, he has built a legacy and has given us memories that we will cherish for a lifetime,” said Rupa Gurunath, Co-owner of CSK, in a video posted on CSK’s socials, which sums up what fans feel about the retirement.

Meanwhile, it is worth remembering that MS Dhoni scored his first International century against Pakistan in the 2nd ODI on April 5th, 2005, at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, which will always be a special moment for the people of Visakhapatnam among the other cricketing memories at the venue.

Test cricket – silent retirement.

ODI cricket – silent retirement.

Now franchise cricket – another silent goodbye. Being an MS Dhoni fan is nothing but learning to say goodbye without ever getting a proper farewell ❤️‍🩹 #MSDhoni #WhistlePodu https://t.co/r3zEygwNAN — 𝑫 (@Diiiiiiipakk) November 17, 2026

As MS Dhoni retires and makes headlines, the IPL retention deadline is also today. Some interesting trades happened, such as Mohammed Shami being traded by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to Rajasthan Royals (RR), Harshal Patel joining Gujarat Titans as he was traded by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Natarajan going back to SRH as he was traded by Delhi Capitals (DC), but nothing beats the news of MS Dhoni’s retirement, as that truly marks the end of an era in IPL, CSK, and cricket itself.

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