Epilepsy is a chronic neurological disorder characterised by recurrent, unprovoked seizures. But what causes these seizures? They occur when multiple nerve cells in the brain send out electrical signals simultaneously and much faster than they normally would. These seizures can range from brief staring spells to loss of consciousness and convulsions. India observes National Epilepsy Day annually on November 17 to raise public awareness, promote early diagnosis and treatment, and reduce the social stigma surrounding the condition.

Despite advancements in the medical field, epilepsy continues to be surrounded by several myths. To set the facts straight, Yo! Vizag got in touch with Dr Bharathi, a consultant neurophysician at Bharathi Multispeciality Hospital, Akkayyapalem. Read on to find out what holds up.

National Epilepsy Day: 5 Common Myths About Epilepsy Debunked

Myth #1: Epilepsy is a Mental Illness

Fact: Epilepsy is a neurological disorder, not a mental illness. Although people with epilepsy may also experience mental health conditions such as anxiety or depression, these are separate conditions and do not change the neurological nature of epilepsy.

Myth #2: Epilepsy is Contagious

Fact: Epilepsy is not contagious. You cannot contract the condition through physical contact or simply by being in the vicinity of someone who has it.

Myth #3: People with Epilepsy Cannot Live Normal Lives

Fact: People with epilepsy can lead normal, productive lives. However, early diagnosis, appropriate treatment and regular follow-ups are key to managing the condition. Contrary to popular belief, they can pursue education, participate in sports and continue working just like everyone else.

Myth #4: Epilepsy Cannot Be Treated

Fact: Medical advancements have significantly improved the management of epilepsy, with anti-seizure medications being the primary form of treatment. In certain cases, surgery, neurostimulation and dietary therapies may also prove beneficial.

Myth #5: You Should Put Something in a Person’s Mouth During a Seizure

Fact: Never put objects, spoons or fingers into someone’s mouth during a seizure. Many people do this out of the misconception that a person might swallow or choke on their tongue. However, this is not true. Putting anything in their mouth can cause choking or serious injuries.

How to Support Someone with Epilepsy

Living with epilepsy can be challenging, and the misconceptions surrounding the condition often add to the distress by contributing to discrimination. As a result, many people hesitate to disclose their diagnosis for fear of being ostracised. One way to collectively encourage greater awareness is by avoiding the spread of misinformation and educating ourselves about basic first aid. This knowledge can come in handy when witnessing someone experiencing a seizure.

Here are a few important points to note:

Stay calm: Remain composed and stay with the person until the seizure ends and they regain awareness.

Prevent injuries: Clear the surrounding area of objects that could cause harm and make sure the person has enough space.

Do not restrain them: Avoid holding the person down or trying to restrict their movements during a seizure. Do not offer food, water or medication until they are fully alert and able to swallow safely.

Turn them onto their side: When possible, gently place the person on their side to help keep their airway clear. Loosen any tight clothing around their neck.

Time the seizure: Keep track of how long the seizure lasts. Seek emergency medical assistance if it continues for five minutes or longer, or if another seizure occurs before the person has recovered.

Understanding epilepsy, and knowing how to respond during a seizure, can make a real difference. This National Epilepsy Day, let us replace myths with facts and help people with epilepsy live with dignity and seek care without fear.

Also read: National Press Day: Tracing Visakhapatnam’s Press Legacy

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