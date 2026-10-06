Hot Air Balloon Rides Resume in Araku Valley

The Padmapuram Botanical Gardens in Araku Valley, a popular tourist destination in ASR district, has resumed its hot air balloon rides, offering visitors a thrilling experience. District Collector Nishanti T relaunched the service along with ITDA Project Officer Aditya Verma, and later enjoyed a ride in the balloon for a while.

Speaking to the media afterwards, the Collector said the hot air balloon had been made available to give Araku visitors a new and more enjoyable experience. “It is being operated in partnership with ITDA Paderu, following international safety standards. Tourists and local people should make the most of this opportunity to enjoy a hot air balloon ride,” he said.

ITDA APO M. Venkateswara Rao, Padmapuram Gardens manager Bonju Babu, Tahsildar Sridhar Raju, MPDO V. Prasad and others attended the launch programme. For information about the balloon’s operation, contact 99594 09715 or 95154 09715.