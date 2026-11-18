Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Overseas Manpower Company AP Limited (OMCAP) are jointly organising an international job recruitment fair as part of the ‘Skill International Programme’ in collaboration with the State Government’s Skill Development, Employment and Training Department, according to District Employment Officer (technical) N.K. Manorama and District Employment Officer (clerical) D. Aruna. The job recruitment fair will be held on November 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Government Employment Office near Old ITI Junction, Kancharapalem, Vizag.

A total of 347 job vacancies in foreign countries will be filled through the recruitment fair. The announced vacancies fall in sectors like construction, industries, hospitality, food processing, engineering, automotive, transportation, logistics, civil engineering, project management and healthcare.

Opportunities will be provided for welders, pipe fitters, carpenters, plumbers, steel fixers, masons, painters, scaffolders, chefs, cooks, bakers, kitchen helpers, waiters, electricians, automotive technicians, truck drivers, crane operators, excavator operators, civil engineers, project managers, nurses, physiotherapists, and nurses.

Placement will be in Germany, Greece, the Gulf, the UK, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, Switzerland, Australia, America and Russia. Those in the age group of 18-40 are eligible to take part in the fair.

Candidates with educational qualifications of 10th class, intermediate, ITI, diploma, BTech, BPT, MPT, BSc and Nursing can apply.

Interested candidates in Vizag are requested to attend the job fair with their latest resume, educational qualification certificates and passport.