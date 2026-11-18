Located about 650 km from Vizag, cyclone Akwan is moving slowly in a north-northwesterly direction.

According to the weatherman, Akwan is likely to intensify further before crossing the coast between Nellore and Vizag on Friday.

Heavy rains, accompanied by high-speed winds, are likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 19 and 20.

Rescue teams have been deployed in the low-lying areas. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

In the wake of very heavy rain forecast, District Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore has directed officials to be on high alert.

Cautioning people in low-lying areas, the Collector has directed the concerned authorities to initiate steps to evacuate people from such areas.

Control rooms are being set up in the district, division and mandal centres, according to the Collector.