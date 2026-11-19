As a storm is fast approaching, there’s a brief period of pleasant weather, just like the beautiful skies we witnessed over the last few days. During that period, one gets the urge to indulge, and in pursuit of that, one can stumble upon street food, whether it’s hot or cold. Here are 5 Street food spot suggestions that you should try in Vizag.



Chasing the Vizag Breeze: 5 Street Food Spots to Try

Vijayawada Pungulu Centre

It’s one of the regular spots for the residents of MVP Colony. It serves Mirchi bajji, Aritakaya Bajji, Vada, Pakodi, and Pungulu, which is their speciality. It’s always crowded in the evenings. It’s located adjacent to Gandhi Cancer Hospital.

Pani Puri at Dutt Island

This pani puri spot has to be one of the best in Vizag; it has been in the same place for more than 9 years, and it tastes great. It also has masala puri made in their signature style.



Chat Kart – Sai Priya Resorts, Rushikonda

A chat centre right outside the Sai Priya beach resort, which is family-friendly and offers seating with well-prepared street food items like Samosa Chaat, Kachori Chaat, Pani Puri, Jilebi, Badam Milk, Pav Bhaji, and more.

Mumbai Kulfi

Kulfi shops are a rare sight and an alternative to the usual ice creams. A few hundred meters away from Sai Priya Beach Resort, next to Raju Gari Dhaba, is the ‘Mumbai Kulfi’ stall with a wide variety of Kulfi flavours ranging from Chikoo, Coffee, Blueberry, Strawberry, Fig, and more. Pricing is not steep either.

Coffee on wheels by Sea View Point

Coffee/Chai with a sea view is not a usual thing for most, but for the people of Vizag it can be part of the morning walk or a casual jog by the beach. If you stop anywhere near Tenneti Park or the Sea View Point, you can easily spot a Maruti Omni selling Tea and Coffee, amongst the other beverages. Find a spot with the best beach view and settle down to sip a pocket-friendly, tasty hot beverage.

Vizag’s pre-storm breeze doesn’t last long, making it the ideal time to step out and indulge. Whether you’re craving fiery bajjis, tangy chaat, creamy kulfi, or a warm cup of chai overlooking the sea, soak in the pleasant weather while it’s here and make sure to head indoors safely before the rain arrives.

Also read: 5 Authentic Regional Delicacies We Wish Were Easier to Find in Vizag

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food & drink recommendations.