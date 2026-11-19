The Town Planning Wing of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) received 87 petitions on the first day of its three-day special Town Planning Open Forum in Vizag, which began on November 18 and will continue until November 20.

Chief City Planner G.V.G.S.V. Prasad said the forum allows citizens to bring their grievances to the notice of the authorities. Of the petitions received, 3 related to APDPMS applications and 84 to the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS).

He said officials have been instructed to examine the petitions thoroughly and resolve them as per the prescribed guidelines, so that applicants do not have to follow up repeatedly. Some petitions were resolved on the spot.

The forum will continue on November 19 and 20, and the Chief City Planner invited the concerned applicants to make use of it.

City Planner Dhanunjaya Reddy, Deputy City Planners Venkateswara Rao, Haridas, Ramamohana Rao and Madhusudana Rao, Assistant City Planners, Town Planning Officers, Planning Secretaries and other Town Planning Wing officials took part in the programme.

Organised on the instructions of GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, the Town Planning programme in Vizag was held under the chairmanship of Additional Commissioner S.S. Varma.

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