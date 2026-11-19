In the wake of Cyclone Akvan, the South Coast Railway (SCoR) has rescheduled three trains. The revised departure timings are as follows:

Train no. 18046 (Charlapalli-Shalimar) Express, leaving Charlapalli at 8:40 AM on November 19, 2026, is rescheduled to 3:40 PM.

Train no. 12704 (Secunderabad-Howrah) Falaknuma Express, leaving Secunderabad at 3:55 PM on November 19, 2026, is rescheduled to 5:55 PM.

Train no. 12246 (SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah) Duronto Express, leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 11:15 AM on November 19, 2026, is rescheduled to 1:45 PM.

Passengers travelling on the Cyclone Akvan rescheduled trains are advised to note the revised timings and check the latest status of their trains before leaving for the station. Running information can be verified through the NTES app, the IRCTC website, or the railway enquiry number 139.

Officials expressed regret for the inconvenience caused.

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