In the wake of heavy rain forecast under the influence of Cyclone Akvan, the GVMC machinery has taken all precautionary measures, giving top priority to the safety of the city’s residents, according to GVMC Additional Commissioner S.S. Varma.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, Varma said: “In tune with the instructions of GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, the machinery has been fully prepared for relief and restoration work in view of the possibility of heavy rain and gusty winds under the influence of Cyclone Akvan.”

Control rooms

A total of 11 control rooms have been set up across the city to provide immediate assistance to people in times of emergency. Special staff have been appointed to work in three shifts for 24 hours to receive complaints from the people through the City Operations Centre (COC) at the GVMC headquarters and respond to them immediately. People are advised to contact the GVMC Control Room on 180042500009 and WhatsApp number 9014218870 in case of emergency.

Focus on low-lying areas

According to him, 55 low-lying areas have been identified in the city, and special monitoring is being carried out in these places. In addition to alerting people living in these areas in advance, 55 rehabilitation centres have been prepared to move them.

He asked people living in low-lying and hilly areas in particular to be on high alert until the impact of the cyclone subsides and to immediately move to safer areas when instructed by the authorities.

The Additional Commissioner said that the necessary machinery and vehicles have been kept ready to respond immediately.

Similarly, 15 special teams have been formed under the Horticulture Department to remove fallen trees. Each team will have one tipper, two power saws, and four staff members.

A total of 98 Rapid Response Teams have been formed in 98 wards of the city, one for each ward, for sanitation management, removal of rainwater accumulations and emergency sanitation measures.

Further, the GVMC is continuously coordinating with the district revenue administration, APEPDCL and fire departments to effectively deal with any situation.