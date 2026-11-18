Amrutham first aired on 18th November 2001 on Gemini TV and later became an all-time favourite comedy serial for Telugu audiences to watch on Sundays. Today marks the silver jubilee of its humble beginnings, and it is known to be one of the most loved serials in Telugu television, with over 300 episodes. In 2025, episodes were officially released on its YouTube channel to make it more accessible for all kinds of viewers.

Amrutham was created, written, and produced by Gangaraju Gunnam. The simple premise is what makes the comedy click, and the audience just has to experience the chaos unfold. The show revolves around four characters: Amrutha Rao, Anjaneyulu, Sarvam, Appaji and how their lives are intertwined in a comical way, which becomes the crux of the show. It’s still tough to believe that such a funny show was made with a limited writing contingent, mostly consisting of Gangaraju Gunnam, who was already managing everything else on a limited budget. The theme song “Orey Anjaneylu” was penned by Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry and composed by Kalyani Malik, which went on to become one of the most iconic theme songs for a serial opener.

Amrutham had several directors who went on to become prominent names in the industry, including Chandra Sekhar Yeleti, who made movies like Sahasam, Anukokunda Oka Roju, and Aithe. K.K. Senthil Kumar also worked on many episodes of Amrutham serial as a Director of Photography, well before he went on to make movies like Bahubali.

The clean comedy element, which also attracted a family-friendly audience, and, on top of that, relatability for many comes from the satirical take on daily issues faced by people in general. A spin-off movie, Amrutham Chandamamalo, was released in 2014 and received critically acclaimed reviews.

Also read: Weekend OTT Picks: 7 Fresh Releases on Netflix, Prime Video & More!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.