A Square Gokarting Near Anandapuram: Thrills for Dasara Holidays

It’s a fun time for students as educational institutions are closed for the Dasara vacation, and they look for some entertainment zones to enjoy the holidays.

As a result, venues that offer excitement and thrill see a surge in footfall.

Located near the famous flower market at Anandapuram junction, A Square Gokarting offers plenty of fun and thrill for children and youth.

With go-karting as the main attraction, the Square also offers paintball, bull ride, rifle shooting, box cricket, and archery. The adventurous go-karting venue takes the visitors to an exciting world.

One of India’s longest go-karting tracks, it is designed as a full-day destination. Opening at 9 a.m., the adventure hub offers packages suitable for different age groups.

About a 30-minute drive from the city, it is a perfect choice for holidaymakers.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu