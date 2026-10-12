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    A thrilling destination for holidayers

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A thrilling destination for holidayers

Team Yo! VizagVisakhapatnamNews/City Updates2 hours ago

A Square Gokarting Near Anandapuram: Thrills for Dasara Holidays

It’s a fun time for students as educational institutions are closed for the Dasara vacation, and they look for some entertainment zones to enjoy the holidays.

As a result, venues that offer excitement and thrill see a surge in footfall.

Located near the famous flower market at Anandapuram junction, A Square Gokarting offers plenty of fun and thrill for children and youth.

With go-karting as the main attraction, the Square also offers paintball, bull ride, rifle shooting, box cricket, and archery. The adventurous go-karting venue takes the visitors to an exciting world.

One of India’s longest go-karting tracks, it is designed as a full-day destination.  Opening at 9 a.m., the adventure hub offers packages suitable for different age groups.

About a 30-minute drive from the city, it is a perfect choice for holidaymakers.

Also read: Man, son clash over gas, trigger fire, father dies

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

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