Visakhapatnam Set to Have Its Third Woman Mayor

Two women have served as Mayor of Visakhapatnam since 1981, when the corporation held its first election. Rajana Ramani of Congress was first woman mayor in Visakhapatnam. She held the post from 2000 to 2005.

The next woman who was elected to the post was Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari of YSRCP. However, she served only four years, short of the five-year tenure, from 2021 to 2025, as the Opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion that forced her to step down.

While Rajana Ramani was elected directly by the people, Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari became Mayor through an indirect election.

Now, with the government finalising the Vizag Mayor seat for women in the general category, a woman candidate is set to become the first citizen of the fast-growing Visakhapatnam for the third time.

Meanwhile, several aspirants in the ruling TDP have begun lobbying for party tickets.

With the post being reserved for women, leaders are trying to get tickets for their kin.

Also read: SCoR conducts water testing drive in all divisions

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu