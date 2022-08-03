As tedious as the first half of 2022 was, the second half of the year seems to be a bit relaxed with quite a few long weekends. As the festival season kicks in, it’s time to take a quick break from work and let yourself loose on these short getaways. August has three long weekends waiting for you, so quickly pack your bags and get on an impromptu trip starting this weekend. From hill stations to beach destinations, here are a few places we recommend you visit in India during these long weekends of August 2022.

Here is a list of places to visit on one of the long weekends in August 2022.

#1 Muharram – 5 to 8 August 2022

Muharram falls on Monday 8 August 2022. If you could take a holiday this Friday, you could plan a four-day holiday for a quick break from work. The best place to visit could be the famous hill stations of South India. Take a break from the hot weather and plan a trip to these famous hill stations.

Kuduremukha – Located in Karnataka, it is called the mother of all hill stations. A perfect destination for all hiking enthusiasts. Kodaikanal – Located in Tamil Nadu, it is one of the most visited hill stations in the South. Do not miss out on the local lake boating experience. Ooty – Located in Tamil Nadu, Ooty is best known for its local spices and chocolates, in addition to the beautiful scenery and weather, Chikkamagalur– Located in Karnataka, the coffee capital is best visited exactly in this season. One of the coolest hill stations, the history of this place will amaze you. Wayanad– Located in Kerala, this hill station is best known for its adventure sports. if you are craving some adrenaline spike, you know where to go.

#2 Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day – 11 to 15 August 2022

Raksha Bandhan falls on 11 August, take a leave on 12 August and you will have a long weekend of 6 days with Independence Day on 15 August, the following Monday. The longest weekend you could ask for! With ample time in hand, plan a proper trip and explore that one state of India you always wanted to. A few options could be,

Rajasthan – Rich in culture and traditions, the dal bati churma of Rajasthan will have you addicted. With several places to visit like Jaipur and Jaisalmer, Rajasthan could be a good option this holiday season. Himachal Pradesh – The Himalayan state is home to a scenic view of the mountains where one can have some peace of mind. The Tibetan influence here makes it an interesting place to visit when you have a break. Goa – One state that needs no introduction, Goa is the option if you haven’t been there already. Enjoy some great seafood along the shore in shacks, that give a completely different experience. Assam – Assam is yet another state rich in culture and tradition. If you are someone who loves exploring new cuisines and experiences, Assam is the perfect option for this long weekend. Kerala – God’s own country, Kerala is home to beaches, backwaters, and mouth-watering food. From temple towns to scenic mountains, this state has it all.

#3 Janmashtami – 18 to 21 August 2022

Take a sick leave on Thursday 18 August which is then followed by a holiday on Friday (Janmashtami) and the weekend. With a four-day weekend, plan a nice spiritual trip to these beach destinations of India.

Gokarna – One of the most famous devotional cum beach destinations in India for the famous Shiva Temple, this town is beyond beautiful. Commonly known as mini goa, if you are not much of a spiritual person, check out its hidden beaches and hostels. Murdeshwara – Famous for the lord Shiva’s temple, this place is a must-visit. The huge statue of the god is itself a tourist attraction. Visit the place for some good local food and one of a kind spiritual experience. Rameshwaram – Known for the Ramanathaswamy Temple, the drive to this temple town is what stole our hearts. The experience of standing at the tip of India cannot be put into words. Make sure to add this to your list of considerations. Dwaraka – Believed to be founded by lord Krishna, this temple town is well known for the black marble idol of the lord himself. With many other places like bird sanctuaries, and historical buildings to visit, it makes for a good holiday destination. Pondicherry – Lastly, the much loved French colony Pondicherry is a good holiday option. Apart from many churches and the famous Auroville to visit, do not miss out on their picturesque cafes and mouth-watering French desserts.

Let us know which one of these places are you planning to visit during one of the long weekends of August 2022 in the comments below or tag us on Instagram.