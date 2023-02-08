India is endowed with a rich tradition, art, and culture. Museums allow us to experience and learn about diverse cultures. Art museums, in particular, house some of the finest and most exquisite works in the form of paintings, murals, performing arts, handicrafts, and more. While we love to explore the main attractions of a state, how about heading to a museum to learn something new? Some of the art museums in South India are so worth a visit for their well-curated collection.

Here are 6 art museums in South India.

Bapu Museum

Established in 1887, Bapu Museum houses various sculptures and artefacts from Hindu and Buddhist beliefs. The Indo-European-style museum consists of stone-cut writings, swords, body armour, ornamentation, and shields. The museum is spread over a large area and gives one a glimpse of the past, through its collection. The Buddha Statue, made out of limestone is a major attraction here.

Timings: 10:30 AM to 5 PM (Closed on Fridays)

Location: MG Road, Buckinghampeta, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Salar Jung Museum

Salar Jung Museum has a collection of over 46,000 art objects, 8.000 manuscripts, and 60,000 books. The collection is further divided into Indian art, Middle Eastern art, Japanese art, Western art, and more. The European collection includes oil paintings, aesthetic glass objects, exquisite furniture, and more. The museum has plenty of collections that will surely please art lovers.

Timings: 10 AM to 5 PM (closed on Fridays)

Location: Salar Jung Road, near Minar Function Hall, Darulshifa, Hyderabad, Telangana

Jaganmohan Palace Museum

Jaganmohan Palace is one of the oldest buildings in Mysore and has witnessed several historical events. The palace is built in a traditional Hindu architecture style, with three stories. The exquisite carvings are the most striking feature of the palace. The art gallery boasts more than 2000 paintings by renowned painters such as Raja Ravi Varma, Raja Rama Varma, S.L. Haldankar, Aless Caddy, Nikolai Roerich, and others. The museum also consists of artefacts and sculptures.

Timings: 9 AM to 5:30 PM (closed on Mondays)

Location: Subbarayanakere, Chamrajpura, Mysuru, Karnataka

Dakshina Chitra Heritage Museum

Dakshina Chitra Heritage Museum brings together the heritage and culture of South India, all under the same roof. The 10-acre spread architecture, allows one to experience the traditions, performing arts, music, and crafts of South India. The museum has a collection of 18 authentic historical houses in regional styles. The artefacts reflect the lifestyle of the people of Southern India, and around 10 lakh pictures are set up for display.

Timings: 10 AM to 5 PM (Closed on Tuesdays)

Location: SH 49, Muthukadu, Tamil Nadu

Revi Karuna Karan Memorial Museum

Revi Karan’s family was an avid collector of art for over three generations. The collection was eventually opened to the public after his demise. A unique feature of the museum is that the four major religions have equal prominence on the mural, ivory collections, and other items that are displayed. The unique ‘Kerala room’ has over 3800 pieces that depict the evolution of the state’s culture.

Timings: 9 AM to 5 PM (Closed on Mondays)

Location: CSB Road, near Power House Bridge, Alappuzha, Kerala

Kerala Folklore Museum

Kerala Folklore Museum is an excellent architecture that showcases the tradition and culture of the state. The museum houses an antique shop, face art gallery, ethnic handy crafts, handmade textiles, and more. The Spice Art Cafe offers traditional Kerala snacks, herbal drinks, coffee, and more. Visitors can also purchase traditional oil paintings, murals, and portraits at the museum. Contemporary and modern artists sell their artworks as well.

Timings: 9 AM to 6 PM

Location: Pandit Karuppan Rd, near Thevara Ferry Road, Kochi, Kerala

