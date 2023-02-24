Going on a trip with friends in college is something we all have on our bucket lists. The urge to go on a trip in the midst of back-to-back classes definitely crossed our minds. Trips with friends just hit differently considering the adventures we get to take part in and the memories we make. While planning an amazing trip, we’ll have to keep the budget in mind as well. With that being said, here is a list of budget-friendly trips for college students in South India.

Here are 6 budget-friendly trips for college students in South India.

Pondicherry – Tamil Nadu

This French town is known for its cobblestoned streets, mustard-coloured colonial villas, and chic boutiques. Explore the beauty of Pondicherry by cycling around the French colonies or walking on the seaside promenade to catch the beautiful sunset. Indulging in activities like kayaking, canoeing, sailing, and surfing along with friends will surely make this trip memorable. Apart from these make sure to try French food at aesthetic cafes!

Best time to visit: October to March

Kodaikanal – Tamil Nadu

Kodaikanal is an ideal getaway from the bustling life in cities. This alluring hill station is graced with picturesque landscapes, beautiful lakes, and more. It is highly recommended to take a stroll on Coaker’s walk, overlooking the magnificent view of the hill station. Hiking to the top of Pillar Rocks, wandering in the Pine Wood Forest, and just endlessly exploring the vast beauty of Kodaikanal will surely make your trip worth it.

Best time to visit: October to March

Hampi – Karnataka

Also known as the City of Ruins, Hampi was once the glorious kingdom under the Vijayanagar Empire. Relive history in this town by exploring the various temples, and indulge in their culture by shopping at the local markets, and restaurants. Get your adrenaline rushing by taking part in activities like coracle riding, cliff jumping, rock climbing, and more. The hilltop view from Ajaneya Hill is absolutely breathtaking with sprawling coconut trees, paddy fields, and ruins overlooking the horizon.

Best time to visit: October to February

Coorg – Karnataka

Experience waking up to the smell of coffee, and scenic beauty at this hill station in Karnataka. The misty and picturesque hills is blessed with cascading waterfalls, stunning mountains, and an array of flora and fauna. If you’re seeking to quench your thirst for adventure, then Coorg has a lot to offer like water rafting, trekking sports, quad biking, rappelling, and more. Apart from this, make sure to indulge in their amazing cuisine as well!

Best time to visit: October to February

Alleppey – Kerala

Alleppey offers one of the best tourist experiences in South India and is the hub of Kerala’s backwaters. The houseboats are prime attractions and provide an amazing stay, with a view of the backwaters, overlooking a chain of coconut trees. The man-made R and QST Islands are also another attraction. Grab the chance to witness the famous snake boat races and elephant parades. Kayaking, canoeing, and parasailing are some of the activities you can indulge in.

Best time to visit: October to February

Munnar – Kerala

Munnar is endowed with tea plantations and picturesque hills, which is a sight for sore eyes. One of the unique experiences Munnar has to offer is staying at treehouses in the midst of tea plantations. Take a tea estate tour, trekking to Munnar Echo Point, mountain biking, rock climbing, and watersports are some of the activities to take part in, to make the most of the trip.

Best time to visit: September to March

