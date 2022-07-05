The first half of 2022 was packed with back-to-back releases of Telugu movies. With theatres opening doors, these top 5 Telugu movies made it big at the box office in the first half of 2022. . Though we are yet to witness what the second half of the year beholds for us in the area of entertainment, make sure you are up to date with the following movies which are a must-watch.

Here is a list of the top 5 Telugu movies that rocked the box office in the first half of 2022

#1 RRR

Directed by SS Rajamouli, this pan-India release caught the attention of the nation and made it hard to miss. The anticipation created by the team, got everyone to the theatres to witness the visually spectacular movie, and cherish the brotherhood of two historic freedom fighters of India. The cast of the fictional story included Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The overall box office collection of this movie is said to surpassed 1100 crores. If by chance you have missed watching this movie, make sure you are up to date, as it is now streaming on ZEE5 in all languages and on Netflix in Hindi.

#2 Bheemla Nayak

A power-packed movie which released prior to RRR, Bheemla Nayak collected around 200 crores at the box office. Starring Pawan Kalyan, Nithya Menon and Rana Daggubati in lead roles, this action-drama movie was the remake of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The clash of ego of the two main roles is what makes this movie worth a watch. It is now streaming on Disney+Hotsar.

#3 DJ Tillu

One of the small-budget movies that made it big at the box office, DJ Tillu is directed by debutant Vimal Krishna. Starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty in lead roles this comedy thriller reportedly collected 30 crores at the box office. The flawless Telangana dialect and acting of the protagonist are what keep the audience hooked to the screen. This must-watch Telugu movie is now streaming on Aha.

#4 Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles, this action drama was released in May. With a blockbuster hit in India and overseas, the movie reportedly collected over 200 crores at the box office. The star cast of the movie also includes Nadiya, Naga Babu, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, Brahmaji, and others. Watch Mahesh Babu get younger by the day only on Amazon Prime Video.

#5 Major

The latest release and a big hit at the box office, the movie Major is yet another must-watch Telugu movie from the first half of 2022. With an impressive collection of over 60 crores at the box office, the Adivi Shesh movie is based on the life journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who attained martyrdom during India’s darkest terror attack 26/11. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the cast of the movie also includes Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma. Watch the inspiring story on Netflix.

Let us know in the comments below, which of these 5 Telugu movies that made it big at the box office in the first half of 2022 you haven’t watched yet?