Watch: Mahesh Babu gets candid in an adorable interview with his daughter Sitara

Continuing his interview saga, Mahesh Babu gave another fun talk, albeit a special one, with his daughter, Sitara and director Vamshi Paidipally’s daughter, Aadya. Celebrating the success of his latest film, Sarileru Neekevvaru, the girls gifted a hand-made card to the Superstar.

The trio had a fun conversation with an adorable banter between the father and daughter. During the interview, Aadya asked regarding the best compliment Mahesh Babu has received for the movie, to which he replied that it was from his father, Krishna. “My father watched Sarileru Neekevvaru and said that it is my career-best performance. Isn’t it cool?”, he shared. Rest of the questions were about Mahesh Babu’s experience of playing the role of an army officer, his favourite moment while working on the film, his favourite co-star, amongst other things.

The Superstar answered all the questions with a dash of wit. When Sitara asked about his favourite film, he responded that it is Sarileru Neekevvaru now. Taking to Twitter, Mahesh Babu shared, “Being interviewed by my little girls has been the best part of my promotions so far. Such a pleasure. What more can I ask for! Love their energy and style! Way to go Aadya and Sitara. Love and blessings to both”.

Much to the fanfare, Sarileru Neekevvaru released on 10 January 2020. This Anil Ravipudi directorial received an overwhelming response and emerged as a Sankranti blockbuster. The film saw the actor performing rib-tickling comedy along with high octane action.

Watch the interview of Mahesh Babu with Aadya and Sitara here: